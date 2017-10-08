Firefighters put out extra-alarm blaze in Back of the Yards

Firefighters battle a two-alarm fire Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. | Fire Media Affairs

Chicago Fire Department crews extinguished a two-alarm fire Thursday morning at two buildings in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The blaze was reported at 3:49 a.m. in two vacant structures in the 800 block of West 53rd Place, according to CFD Chief Juan Hernandez. Flames showed through the roof of at least one of the buildings.

The fire was extinguished by 5:01 a.m., Hernandez said. Crews remained at the scene searching for hot spots Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Hernandez said.