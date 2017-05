Firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze in Back of the Yards

Firefighters battle an extra-alarm blaze that spread to two vacant buildings early Wednesday in the 5300 block of South Laflin. | Chicago Fire Department

Firefighters battled an extra-alarm blaze early Wednesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire spread to two vacant buildings in the 5300 block of South Laflin and was extinguished by 4 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.