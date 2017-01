Firefighters battling blaze in Lawndale

Firefighters were battling a blaze early Monday in a Lawndale neighborhood home on the West Side.

The fire was reported about 7 a.m. at a two-story building in the 1100 block of South Francisco, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

The blaze started on the back porch, Schroeder said.

Additional information was not immediately available.