Firefighters battling house fire in Roseland

Firefighters were battling a house fire Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Crews responded to the blaze about 5:45 a.m. in the two-story building in the first block of East 102nd Place, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder. The alarm was upgraded to a still and box.

As of 6:30 a.m., no injuries had been reported, but firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.