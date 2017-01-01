Firefighters rescue 8 people trapped in Gold Coast elevator

Chicago firefighters rescued eight people stuck in an elevator Sunday evening in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the North Side.

Firefighters responded about 5 p.m. to the elevator in a high-rise apartment building in the 400 block of East Erie Street, according to Fire Media Affairs. The eight people were struck in the elevator when it stopped near the second floor adjacent to a parking garage.

It took about three hours for responders to get all eight people out, because firefighters had to repel down the elevator shaft in order to get to them, a department spokesman said. Each person was connected to a firefighter and brought out one at a time through the roof.

No one was injured, and the cause of the elevator stopping was unknown, the spokesman said.