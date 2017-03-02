First Super Bowl week makes Bears’ Jordan Howard want to play

HOUSTON — Having never attended Super Bowl festivities before, Bears running back Jordan Howard was allowed to be a little wide-eyed as he walked around the league’s downtown fan festival Friday.

If the rookie needed any further desire to help turn his team around, this postseason has provided it.

“It makes me want to play in the game a lot,” he said. “Especially just watching the playoff games.”

A Pro Bowl appearance, too, only helped Howard’s confidence after he posted the greatest first-year rushing season in franchise history. He set a Bears rookie record with 1,313 rushing yards on 252 carries.

Running back Jordan Howard was one of two Bears in the Pro Bowl. (AP)

Howard said benefited from Sunday’s all-star game in Orlando, Fla., where he led all rushers with 21 yards on five carries. Once he was selected as an injury replacement for the Cardinals’ David Johnson, he vowed to pick his Pro Bowl teammates brains. He wanted to see how they prepare and take care of their bodies during the rigors of a long season, but Howard wound up simply enjoying spending time with them.

“I didn’t really get to talk to them as much as I wanted to go and get them to impart things like that,” he said, “but I did get to know a lot of players a lot more.”

He’s optimistic about the Bears improving.

“We have a lot of talent,” he said. “We just had so many injuries and didn’t do the little things right. “

Three offensive assistant coaches either were fired or chose to leave in the past month, though — most recently receivers coach Curtis Johnson. Rather than renew his one-year deal, he joined the Saints on Tuesday.

Howard still hasn’t spoken with Curtis Modkins, who was hired to replace Stan Drayton, now the associate head coach at Texas.

“I’m very excited about the opportunities,” he said. “We had a lot of turnover on the coaching staff, but I feel like we’re going to get the job done.”

Until he comes to the Super Bowl as a a player — and it will take more than small fixes for the Bears to represent the NFC any time soon — Howard enjoyed his first taste of the game-week madness.

“It’s great, all the networking opportunities and media things,” he said.

Told he’s typically media-shy, he smiled.

“I’m not a fan,” he said, “but you can’t turn it down.”