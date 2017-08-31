First two human West Nile cases in Lake County bring state total to 16

The first two human cases of West Nile virus this year in Lake County bring the state’s total to 16, according to health officials.

The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center said two confirmed cases of mosquito-borne illness have been reported: A woman in her 70s from Grayslake who was hospitalized after becoming ill in mid-August; and a woman in her 40s from Mundelein who was also hospitalized in late August.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14 cases statewide as of Wednesday, but the two Lake County cases are not included in that total. It does include four cases in Cook County, three in McHenry County, and one each in DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties.

Last year, Illinois had 155 human cases and six deaths, according to IDPH records.

“This is the time of year when we begin seeing human cases of West Nile virus,” Mark Pfister, Health department executive director, said in a statement. “Although the weather is getting cooler, mosquitoes will remain active until the first hard frost. We encourage people to stay active outdoors, but please remember to wear insect repellent and take other precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”

On Aug. 15, the LCHD conducted an emergency aerial larvicide treatment along areas of the Des Plaines River impacted by flooding, targeting 130 acres where Culex mosquitoes were breeding, the department said. Culex mosquitoes are the primary carriers of West Nile virus.

Since 2002, there have been 60 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Lake County, as well as two confirmed deaths.