Fish kill reported at McKinley Park lagoon

A fish kill of an undetermined amount and origin has hit McKinley Park lagoon.

On Tuesday, a crew from the Chicago Park District was removing black bags of fish from the lagoon at the South Side park to a truck, according to Tom Palmisano of Henry’s Sports and Bait Shop.

The surviving fish were bunched near the oxygenated water by the inflow. Palmisano said of the survivors, “thousands of fish gulping on the surface,” most appeared to be bullhead, carp, koi or catfish.