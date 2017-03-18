Fisherman rescued from mud on Des Plaines River

Emergency responders work to rescue a man stuck in the mud along the Des Plaines River on Saturday in Warrenville. | Network Video Productions

A man had to be rescued when he became stuck the mud on Saturday while fishing on the Des Plaines River in west suburban Warrenville.

Tony Krizek was out fishing with a friend and walking along the bank of the river near Batavia and Warrenville roads when his leg sunk into the mud nearly above his knee, he told reporters after being rescued about 3 p.m. When he tried to get free, he found his foot was suctioned down in the muck.

“There was no budging,” Krizek said. “I couldn’t get out at all.”

Lt. Eric Ermer of the Warrenville Fire Protection District said Krizek was stuck for about 2 1/2 hours before he called authorities and crews were dispatched to help him out of the sticky situation.

Firefighters threw Krizek a rope and built a platform so he could be pulled out of the mud, Ermer said.

“They were wonderful,” Krizek said of his rescuers. “I’m very, very grateful for these guys.”