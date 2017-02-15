Police are warning South Side residents after five armed robberies were reported in the Chatham neighborhood in the last month.
Between one and three suspects, armed with a firearm, demand property or used force to take property without a weapon, according to a community alert from Area South detectives.
The robberies happened:
- at 10 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of East 80th Street;
- at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove;
- at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 8000 block of South Maryland;
- at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove; and
- at 3:12 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 8000 block of South Evans.
The suspects are described as black men between 20 and 29, 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-2, 130-210 pounds with various complexions and hairstyles, police said. One suspect might have a face tattoo.
Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.