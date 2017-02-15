Five armed robberies reported in Chatham

Police are warning South Side residents after five armed robberies were reported in the Chatham neighborhood in the last month.

Between one and three suspects, armed with a firearm, demand property or used force to take property without a weapon, according to a community alert from Area South detectives.

The robberies happened:

at 10 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of East 80th Street;

at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove;

at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 8000 block of South Maryland;

at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove; and

at 3:12 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 8000 block of South Evans.

The suspects are described as black men between 20 and 29, 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-2, 130-210 pounds with various complexions and hairstyles, police said. One suspect might have a face tattoo.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.