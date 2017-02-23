Five businesses burglarized on Northwest Side

At least five businesses have been burglarized this month in the Portage Park, Jefferson Park and Dunning neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

The burglaries happen overnight when the suspect kicks or pries open a front or back door to get inside, according to the community alert from Area North detectives.

The burglaries happened:

between 5:45 p.m. Feb. 2 and 10:15 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 6900 block of West Belmont;

at 3:33 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 4700 block of North Milwaukee;

at 4:25 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee;

at 3:54 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 6300 block of North Nagle; and

at 4:58 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 5900 block of West Montrose.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.