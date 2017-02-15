Five homes reported burglarized in Austin

At least five homes have been reported burglarized in the West Side Austin neighborhood this month.

In each of the residential burglaries, someone forced their way inside through a front or rear door to take property, Chicago Police said in a community alert. The most recent burglary took place between 1:25 and 2 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of West Harrison.

Other burglaries were reported:

• between 8 a.m. Feb. 1 and 1 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 4900 block of West Quincy;

• between 7:40 a.m. Feb. 3 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 5000 block of West Washington;

• between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1100 block of North Lawler; and

• between 7:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 900 block of North Laramie.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.