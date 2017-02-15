At least five homes have been reported burglarized in the West Side Austin neighborhood this month.
In each of the residential burglaries, someone forced their way inside through a front or rear door to take property, Chicago Police said in a community alert. The most recent burglary took place between 1:25 and 2 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of West Harrison.
Other burglaries were reported:
• between 8 a.m. Feb. 1 and 1 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 4900 block of West Quincy;
• between 7:40 a.m. Feb. 3 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 5000 block of West Washington;
• between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 1100 block of North Lawler; and
• between 7:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 900 block of North Laramie.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.