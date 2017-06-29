Five men charged in Kane County drug sting

Five men are facing drug charges Thursday after being targeted in a heroin investigation in the northwest suburbs.

Officers executed a search warrant Thursday in the 1200 block of Sandhurst Lane in South Elgin, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. In addition, several coordinated arrests took place Thursday morning throughout Kane County, part of an investigation that was started six weeks ago by the Kane County Heroin Initiative.

During the raids, 27 grams of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of approximately $1,200, was seized, the sheriff’s office said. Preliminary testing of some of the suspected heroin tested positive for fentanyl, a deadly narcotic sometimes used to cut the drug. Deputies also seized 100 grams of suspected cannabis.

Darian Williams, 29, of South Elgin, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set at $50,000. His next court appearance was set for July 12.

Nathan Lake, 26, of Hampshire, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, the sheriff’s office said. Lake’s bond was set at $50,000. His next court appearance was set for July 13.

Clarence Sanders, 26, of Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, the sheriff’s office said. Sanders’ bond was set at $75,000. His next court appearance was set for July 12.

Kieere Evans, 20, of South Elgin, was charged with felony counts of manufacture and delivery of cannabis, and possession of cannabis, and a misdemeanor count of possession drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. Evans was released on an I-bond and his next court appearance was set for July 19.

Darius Douglas, 26, of South Elgin, was charged with a felony count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set at $50,000 and his next court appearance is July 5.

A sixth person interviewed in connection with the investigation was scheduled to start rehabilitation treatment on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. That person was allowed to start treatment, and the case remains under investigation.