Five people injured in Norwood Park crash

Five people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 8:20 a.m. at West Carmen and North Nashville avenues, according to Chicago Police.

One of the vehicles rolled over.

Two people were taken to Resurrection Medical Center and three others were taken to Community First Medical Center, police said.

All five victims were in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Their genders and ages were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.