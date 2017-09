Five Wheaton College football players charged in hazing incident

Five Wheaton College football players are facing charges in connection with hazing. | Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

Five Wheaton College football players face felony charges in connection with a 2016 hazing incident, authorities confirmed Monday.

James Cooksey, Kyler Kregel, Benjamin Pettway, Noah Spielman and Samuel TeBos were charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office told ABC 7 Chicago.

A DuPage County judge signed arrest warrants Monday afternoon, setting bail for each at $50,000, the Daily Herald reports.