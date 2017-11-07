Flash flood warning issued for Chicago, north suburbs

A flash flood warning was issued for Chicago and the north suburbs until 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. | National Weather Service

Potentially severe scattered thunderstorms with up to 1.5 inches of rain Tuesday night could lead to flooding in Chicago and the north suburbs.

A flash flood warning was issued until 4:45 a.m. Wednesday for Chicago and north suburban Lake and McHenry counties, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The weather service warned of locally heavy rain, nickle-size hail and frequent lightning, near and north of Interstate 88.

Rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches could cause flooding in Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties, the weather service said. Drivers were warned to avoid flooded roads and not try to drive through flooded areas.

An elevated flooding risk was expected to continue into Wednesday, as well as and elevated risk of severe thunderstorms and heat.

A high of 93 degrees and 30 percent chance of thunderstorms was forecast for the Chicago area Wednesday.