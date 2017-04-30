Flood watch in effect as rains, winds continue to hit Chicago

A flash flood watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for most of Chicagoland and the surrounding suburbs as heavy rains and windy conditions continue to move through the area.

Storms are expected throughout the rest of the weekend, with a high of 51 degrees and a low of 49 degrees forecast Sunday with 1-2 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are expected before 2 p.m. Sunday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 3 p.m., the weather service said. Showers are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, with a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Breezy conditions are expected, with northeast winds recaching between 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

The Chicago River at Niles has already reached flood stage, prompting a flood advisory in the area, while the Des Plaines River is expected to reach flood stage this afternoon or evening, the weather service said.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, O’ Hare International Airport had seen 0.09 inches of new rain, the weather service said. Yesterday, O’Hare saw 1.95 inches of new rainfall. Despite the conditions, there are currently no delays at O’Hare or Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast Sunday evening into Monday, with some storms potentially bringing heavy rainfall, the weather service said. Breezy conditions are expected to continue with northeast winds reaching between 15-20 mph and becoming southwest after midnight with gusts up to 25 mph.