Carnival workers beat man accused of child molesting at Indiana fair

A Florida carnival worker was arrested early Friday for molesting a child at a county fair in northwest Indiana, but not before other workers doled out a little justice of their own.

About 2 a.m., authorities were called to the Porter County Fairgrounds at 215 E. Division Rd. in Valparaiso for a report of a sexual assault, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

James Todd, 24, a carnival employee, sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who is “associated with the carnival” and travels with the carnival throughout the country, according to the sheriff’s office.

As an officer was taking a report from the victim and her mother, there was an additional call of a physical disturbance at the fairgrounds.

Some of the carnival workers had heard about the assault and confronted Todd, who was taken to Porter Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to sheriff’s police. He was arrested after his release from the hospital.

Todd, a Florida resident, was charged with felony child molesting, according to sheriff’s police. He has been uncooperative with jail staff.

The Porter County Fair wraps up Saturday.