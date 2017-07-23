Food delivery driver shot during West Garfield Park robbery

A food delivery driver was shot during a robbery Sunday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 8:05 p.m., the driver, whose age was unknown, was approached by a male with a handgun after getting out of his vehicle in the 4400 block of West Carroll, according to Chicago Police.

The driver ran into his vehicle, but the suspect opened the vehicle’s door and demanded money, police said. He then fired a shot at the driver as he drove off, striking him in the leg. The suspect then ran off.

The driver was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.