Food delivery drivers robbed twice on same Auburn Gresham block

Two food delivery drivers were robbed on the same block Sunday in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The robberies happened at 11:15 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of South Justine, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The drivers were delivering food when they were confronted by four people, who used force to demand their property and food, police said.

The suspects were described as three black males and one black female who was about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.