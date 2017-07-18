Food trucks to pay $200 fee to set up shop at O’Hare lots

Food trucks would pay an annual fee of $200 for the right to set up shop at O’Hare Airport staging areas, under a mayoral plan advanced Tuesday, after Midway Airport was cut out of the proposal.

Southwest Side Ald. Marty Quinn (13th) demanded the exemption to preserve, what he called “the hard work that I’ve put in on Cicero Ave.”

“We have about $30 million of pending investment on Cicero Avenue, a dilapidated corridor on the south end of midway. This is gonna cut…the six years of hard work that I put in developing the south corridor of Midway,” Quinn said.

“I’m afraid I can’t support this in its current form. And I would ask my colleagues if they could put a hold on this as well until we get some further clarity. This is a blindside to me. And quite frankly, I don’t appreciate it….I’d like to have an answer about this specific request because, clearly, I can’t take the word of the department at face value.”

Deputy Aviation Commissioner Juan Manzano, who runs the concession program at O’Hare and Midway, apologized for any confusion.

“We’re not contemplating implementing a food truck program at Midway. We’re focusing on O’Hare. We communicated that to you. We have not deviated from that,” Manzano told Quinn.

“O’Hare is different from Midway. There’s a lot of opportunities over at Midway in terms of food options.”

That explanation was not enough to satisfy Quinn.

“Why is Midway in here then? I’m fearful that I’m gonna get blindsided. One more time, I would ask that Midway be removed from the language,” the alderman said.

Only after Aviation Committee Chairman Mike Zalewski (23rd) threatened to hold up the vote, Manzano agreed to eliminate Midway from the airport food truck ordinance.

City Hall sources said the food truck program “could include the cell phone lot, depending on what the demand looks like.” For now, the city anticipates allocating space for “five food trucks across both locations”: lots used as staging areas for taxicabs and limousines and ride-hailing vehicles.

An earlier version of the airport food truck ordinance included no annual fees. Mayor Rahm Emanuel introduced a second ordinance including the $200 fee to comply with a Federal Aviation Administration regulation.

“The FAA requires us to charge, especially in cases where there is revenue-generating activity taking place,” Manzono said.

“There’s no intention to allow food trucks to vend to the traveling public. The focus of this is to address the concern of the cab industry in terms of providing additional food options at the cab staging area as well as the ride-share lots.”

Gabriel Wiesen, president of the Illinois Food Truck Owners Association, said he expects “three-to-five” food trucks to “cycle” through O’Hare on a daily basis “to see if the consumer demand is there.”

Adding the cell phone lot where relatives and friends wait for arriving flights bearing loved ones would be, yet another way to boost business, Wiesen said.

“We would love to be anywhere where we are welcomed and can serve more people,” he said.

Wiesen called Quinn’s opposition to food trucks at Midway “completely unfounded.”

“Food trucks first and foremost don’t really have a desire to go near Midway Airport. Logistically, it’s not a lot of viable parking around there,” he said.

“Also, half of Chicago’s food trucks own brick-and-mortar restaurants. A few of them are trying to get into the airports as well. I don’t view them as direct competition. I view them as a stepping stone to a bigger restaurant and someone renting space at Midway or O’Hare.”

The mayor’s plan comes at a time when the City Council’s food truck champions are still trying to broker a compromise to soften rigid city regulations upheld by a Circuit Court judge.

In December, Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia threw his formidable support behind a plan to allow Chicago food trucks to park and stay longer in one legal space – perhaps up to six hours.