For Jimmy Butler it’s ‘family first’ above everything else

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Jimmy Butler never had a chance.

All the hours of training he’s put in, all the God-given talent he was born with, and it was about to be reduced to helplessness.

“Humbling,’’ Butler said. “Very humbling.’’

Very expensive, as well.

Butler had a growing fascination of being a football player the last 16 months. Real or just some fantasy that Butler had built up in “Jimmy World,’’ a certain Pro Bowl receiver was willing to grant Butler his wish.

Butler and the Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown first met two years ago. The friendship quickly blossomed, and was in full-bloom bromance mode by last summer.

The two even started working out with each other in the offseason, and that’s when the challenge was issued. Butler thought he could lock down Brown, so on a UCLA football field he got his opportunity. Stop Brown from scoring in the red zone. Simple.

“Jimmy possess football skills out on the basketball court,’’ Brown told the Sun-Times. “Super-fast, super-explosive, big body, long. He’s an athletic man. It’s amazing to see him with a basketball in his hands.

“But he’s not a football player.’’

He’s definitely not a cornerback.

“I thought I was better at football than what I am,’’ Butler said. “He’s a little quick and too fast. I thought I had a chance. It was bad. I now understand why NFL teams don’t want me playing defense. I think I should just stick to defense on the basketball court.’’

The cost of that lesson?

“I think I’m about $20,000 in the hole to him because of that day,’’ Butler added. “I’ll take care of it.’’

Family has nothing to do with blood for Butler.

Never has. It really never could.

It’s a feeling.

The Jimmy Butler story has been told numerous times. Grew up never knowing his father, and then at the age of 13 he was told by his mother, “I don’t like the look of you.’’ Homeless and moving from house to house, couch to couch, he was adopted by the Lambert family, and just like that found himself with seven brothers and sisters.

His family.

To this day, when he talks about “my brothers are coming to the All-Star game with me,’’ it can mean a lot of things. His half-brothers, his trainers, heck, throw Brown and good friend/actor Mark Wahlberg in there. In Butler’s mind they’re all “family.’’

“I think that’s what draws each of us to each other,’’ Brown said of their friendship. “We both persevered and share similar stories as far as how we were brought up. Jimmy had to be a man at a young age when he was forced into an unfortunate situation, he never surrendered, never gave up. He’s a self-made guy. A self-made guy who had the odds against him, and he didn’t let that effect his attitude, who he was going to be.

“He worked, went to college, and figured out how to get things done. A guy like that needs praise. That’s what makes him attractive to so many people in the sports world. It’s not the guy on the outside, it’s the person who he is within. A person who came from nothing and created all these things, while still acting like the guy who he was when it all started. That’s rare.’’

Self-made people attract other self-made people.

Not only do Brown and Butler have similar backgrounds, but throw Wahlberg in the mix, as well. All three men could have turned out much differently. They share a work ethic, however, that wouldn’t allow that.

“Family is everything, and I think people see that about me,’’ Butler said. “They see that I keep the same people around me. I’m not changing, no matter how much success I have. If you haven’t figured that out yet, man, I don’t know what to tell you. I’m going to continue to work, no matter how much fame and success I have, no matter how much money I have. I don’t care about none of that.

“This is what makes me happy, this is what brings me joy, and when I can surround myself with people that have that same drive, love their craft like Antonio does, I need to keep guys like that around.’’

Butler is still bothered by the events over the last 10 days.

It was after a Jan. 25 loss to Atlanta that both Butler and Dwyane Wade were very vocal about the Bulls roster. They questioned heart, how much they cared, work ethic. A complete scorching.

Wade singled out the younger players on the roster. Butler never did. His message was to everyone wearing a uniform and in the coaching room. It didn’t discriminate.

No Bulls player has done more with the young players than Butler the last three seasons. He has invited the likes of Bobby Portis, Doug McDermott and former Bull Tony Snell to his offseason “Butler boot camp,’’ and has always put in extra work with them during the season.

To be put in that category of a guy that was picking on the young players? In many ways an inaccurate opinion caused by lazy journalism.

“Those are my guys,’’ Butler said. “They know that.’’

“I only know Jimmy since I’ve been here, and he’s been great with me, great with the young guys,’’ McDermott said. “He’s gone out of his way to make us better. Jimmy’s gone beyond of what I could have asked of him or expected from him.’’

When Butler is bothered by distractions like the last week, he admittedly will pick up the phone and talk to the likes of Wahlberg or Brown.

“He’s a guy that inspires me, and I hope I do the same,’’ Brown said. “We can talk about anything.’’

So while outsiders want to continue using broad strokes to paint Butler as a diva, selfish or whatever adjective fits their narrative, Butler knows who he is. His “family’’ knows who he is.

“Coming from nothing, I just work hard, I want to be around people that work hard,’’ Butler said. “A.B. is the same way, like Mark. They just get it. They want to be the best at their craft. Do whatever it takes to be that as long as it’s the right thing to do. They control what they can control, and I’m drawn to that as well.

“But I feel like the bottom line is I don’t care if you have a million yards on the football field or make a million dollars with your movies. It’s about who you are. The guy you are around your kids, brothers, sisters.

“Family is everything.’’