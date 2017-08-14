Ford Heights man charged with firing shots at sheriff’s officer

A man has been charged with attempted murder for firing shots at a Cook County sheriff’s officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance at the suspect’s south suburban home.

Deandre Barnes, 22, will appear in bond court Monday in Markham, according to the sheriff’s office.

He allegedly fired shots at a sheriff’s officer just after 1 p.m. Sunday near the entrance to his home in the 1400 block of Diplomat Lane in Ford Heights, according to the sheriff’s office.

The officer was responding to a domestic disturbance when the shots were fired. The officer was not hit and did not return fire, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Barnes “surrendered to police after officers made multiple commands for him to come out of the residence,” a statement from police said. He was taken into custody without further incident, and a handgun was recovered.