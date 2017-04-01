Ford to make new police vehicle in Chicago

A new hybrid police vehicle will be made at the Ford Assembly Plant in Chicago. | AP file photo

Ford Motor Co. will make a new hybrid police vehicle in Chicago, one of 13 new electrified vehicles it plans to roll out over the next five years.

The “pursuit-rated” hybrid will be made at the company’s Torrence Avenue plant. The hybrid and another new police vehicle will be outfitted with police equipment at another Ford operation on the South Side.

No information was immediately available about whether Ford would hire workers to make the new police vehicle.

“As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people’s lives better,” Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO, said in a news release.

United Auto Workers Local 551 welcomed the announcement.

“We would like to thank the hard-working members of 551 who plays a huge part in making our plant a desirable plant to build new Ford products,” the union said on its Facebook page.

The new vehicles were announced Tuesday, the same day Ford said it would scrap plans for a new auto plant in Mexico and instead invest $700 million in a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.