Forest Preserve police dog dies from heat exposure

A Cook County Forest Preserve police dog died earlier this month after apparently being left unattended in a patrol car.

The dog, named Drago, died from heat exposure on June 14, according to Cook County Forest Preserve spokeswoman Lambrini Lukidis. The dog had apparently been left unattended in a police patrol car.

“We are heartbroken to lose a canine member of the Forest Preserves of Cook County Police Department,” Lukidis said in a statement.

“The protection of wildlife and living things are at the core of our mission and we take this loss very seriously. We are currently looking into the circumstances of this incident.”