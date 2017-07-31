Former banker charged with stealing $325K from elderly customers

A former west suburban banker has been charged with stealing more than $325,000 from three elderly bank customers.

Christine Lange, was employed as an account executive at Trust Company of Illinois in Downers Grove, where she had access to customers’ bank accounts, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

It was alleged that from Sept. 2012 through June 2016, Lange transferred money from the bank accounts of three TCI customers into her personal bank accounts, prosecutors said. Lange completed 84 illegal fund transfers totaling $328,000.

The illegal transfers were discovered when TCI performed an internal audit and found the alleged thefts, prosecutors said. The victims were in their early 90s.

“The elderly can at times be seen as an easy target when it comes to financial crimes,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “Fortunately, personnel at TCI uncovered the alleged thefts and alerted authorities. I would like to thank the authorities with TCI for their complete cooperation throughout this entire case.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Lange on March 23 and she was arrested on Saturday, prosecutors said.

She was charged with four counts of theft, three counts of financial exploitation of the elderly, three counts of financial institution fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. A judge set her bond Monday at $250,000, of which she would need to pay 10 percent.

Lange’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.