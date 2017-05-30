Former Batavia man gets 7 years for severely beating child in 2011

A west suburban man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for severely beating a child in 2011.

Nicholas E. Glucksmann, now 54, and his girlfriend brought a child that was living with them at their Batavia home into the emergency room on the evening of April 16, 2011, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Emergency room doctors said the child suffered head injuries and sent the child to a hospital in Chicago, prosecutors said. The hospital then contacted police to report child abuse.

When interviewed by police, Glucksmann said the child fell off a bed and onto the floor, prosecutors said. Doctors said that Glucksmann’s story was inconsistent with the child’s injuries and would have not caused brain trauma and bleeding in the eyes.

The child is continuing to recover and is expected to live a normal life, prosecutors said.

Judge John A. Barsanti convicted Glucksmann on July 8, 2015 of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery to a child, according to prosecutors. He sentenced Glucksmann Friday to seven years in prison.

Glucksmann, who currently lives in Wheaton, must serve at least 85 percent of his seven year sentence, prosecutors said.

“Each year in the United States nearly 700,000 children are injured or killed as a result of child abuse, yet every single case of child abuse is preventable. Unfortunately, Mr. Glucksmann has never shown an ounce of remorse and never accepted responsibility for his actions. He belongs in prison,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.

“I’m grateful to the medical community and our prosecution team of Lori Schmidt and Nydia Molina, who stood up for this child and held Mr. Glucksmann accountable for his violent behavior.”