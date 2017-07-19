Former Carpentersville substitute teacher charged with sexual abuse

A former northwest suburban substitute teacher was charged with sexually abusing a child younger than 13 years old.

Carlos A. Bedoya, a 61-year-old Lake in the Hills resident, was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Bedoya, a former Community Unit School District 300 substitute teacher, made sexual contact with the victim between August 2016 and May 2017, according to prosecutors.

CUSD 300 includes several schools from elementary to high school in the northwest suburbs. Prosecutors did not specify at which schools Bedoya worked, not whether the victim was a student there.

Bedoya was taken into custody by Carpentersville police on July 18. Bond was set at $200,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for July 26 in St. Charles.

If convicted, Bedoya faces up to three years in prison, prosecutors said. He would also have to register for life as a sexual offender.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.