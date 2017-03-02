Former comptroller appointed deputy governor by Gov. Rauner

Leslie Munger is shown with Gov. Bruce Rauner last year. Munger lost an election bid to hold onto the comptroller's office, but on Friday was named a deputy governor by Rauner. | Associated Press file photo

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday appointed former comptroller Leslie Munger as a deputy governor to “add her voice” to the state’s budget crisis.

Munger was appointed comptroller by Rauner in 2015 after the death of Judy Baar Topinka. But she lost the post to Democrat Susana Mendoza in what became the state’s most expensive race last year.

Munger will serve alongside Deputy Governor Trey Childress.

The former executive will “assist in addressing financial challenges facing the state and its nonprofit organizations,” the governor’s office said on Friday. She will “add her voice to the state’s budget discussions,” and also work with nonprofit leaders.

“Leslie’s vast business, human services and government experiences make her uniquely qualified to serve in this important role,” Rauner said in a statement. “We are thrilled that she has agreed to return to public service and bring people together to find long-term solutions for our state and its residents.”

Rauner appointed Munger to serve as the state’s new comptroller when he first took office in 2015. But former Gov. Pat Quinn, a Democrat, had already signed legislation triggering a special election. The result was a big-money race for an obscure office that has at times been targeted for elimination.

Mendoza’s win concluded a highly contentious race between the women, which many framed as a proxy war between Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan. The candidates raised at least $12 million combined and each spent six-digit sums with firms specializing in political campaign ads.

The candidates themselves decried the proxy war narrative while also playing into it, accusing each other of operating in “lockstep” with their political captains. Mendoza at one point told the Chicago Sun-Times: “I don’t feel like I’m running against Leslie Munger any more,” but rather against Rauner.