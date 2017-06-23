Former Elk Grove Library employee charged with sexually abusing child

A 64-year-old man is charged with sexually abusing a child while working at a public library in northwest suburban Elk Grove.

Robert Thulin of Roselle is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of indecent solicitation of a child, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. On Friday, his bond was set at $75,000.

Thulin befriended a girl and her family about a year ago while he worked at the Elk Grove Library, according to prosecutors. He allegedly texted the girl and gave her money during several of her library visits over the last year.

He took the girl shopping about two weeks ago and sexually abused her during the car ride, prosecutors said. He then invited her to his home to have sex.

His advances toward the girl were discovered when a third party found a “love letter” he had written to her, prosecutors said.

“The allegations against Mr. Thulin [are] particularly disturbing in this case,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “His young victim and her family had placed their trust in him only to be repaid by Mr. Thulin allegedly sexually abusing his victim.”

Thulin’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 10 in Wheaton.