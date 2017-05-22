Former Kingsford Heights clerk treasurer charged with felony theft

The former Kingsford Heights, Indiana clerk treasurer was charged Monday with two counts of theft.

The Indiana state police were asked to investigate in April when the town attorney for Kingsford Heights noticed a problem with the time sheets being submitted for hours claimed but not worked, according to a statement from Indiana state police.

Detective Mike Bailey uncovered that the clerk treasurer at the time, Patricia Arnett, was being paid hourly, not salary, police said. After reviewing the time sheets, it was revealed that Arnett was not working the hours she claimed.

Arnett was taken into custody Monday at her home by the La Porte County Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshall Task Force, police said. She was transported to the La Porte County Jail where her bond was set at $5,000.

Arnett, 46, was charged with one count of felony theft, one count of felony misdemeanor and felony official misconduct, police said. She is next scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Arnett was elected and took office in January 2016 and resigned sometime in April, police said.