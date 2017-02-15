Former Lake County coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury

Former Lake County Coroner Dr. Thomas Rudd has been indicted on perjury charges, the Lake County sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

A Lake County grand jury indicted Rudd on five felony counts of perjury Wednesday. The charges stem from a one-year investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office and Office of Professional Standards.

A $150,000 arrest warrant was issued for Rudd following the indictment, according to the sheriff’s office.

More details were expected to be released at a press conference Wednesday evening.