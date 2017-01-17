Former police station now home to Chicago Children’s Theatre

Jacqueline Russell, Artistic Director and Co-Founder of the Chicago Children's Theatre, speaks at the official VIP Ribbon Cutting and Open House for the new Chicago ChildrenÕs Theatre in the former 12th District police station, Tuesday, January 17, 2017. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

When Jacqueline Russell first stepped into the future home of Chicago Children’s Theatre — the company’s first permanent home — she couldn’t quite see the potential for the derelict police station.

“I saw a dozen jail cells,” said Russell, Children’s Theatre’s co-founder and artistic director, during a tour Tuesday of the company’s brand-new West Loop home. “The whole area was filled with cells. … I thought it was kind of creepy and scary.”

But then a contractor friend who was with her on that day in the summer of 2013 explained why the West Loop location might just work.

“At that moment, a light went on,” Russell said. “He was saying, it’s a big space with no columns, which is very difficult to find — this kind of square footage without a column.”

On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered in what once housed the holding cells to celebrate the opening of the first phase of the theater project — a 149-seat black box studio theater, along with classrooms upstairs, all at a cost of $8.5 million. Plans are in the works to build a larger main stage on the same site. Chicago Children’s bills itself as the city’s largest professional theater company devoted exclusively to children and young families.

“To take a place that was once about literally imprisoning ideas and expression, and turning it into the exact opposite is such a powerful message for young people,” said Frank Maugeri, the company’s community programs artistic director.

Few signs remain of the building’s cop shop past. The old tile — an icy blue — still wraps around the stairwell. And on those same walls hang pictures of the cells and old police offices filled with flaking paint and discarded filing cabinets.

“All the paint was peeling and everything was sort of left behind,” Russell said. “There were old copies of people’s driver’s licenses and lots of papers that needed to be destroyed.”

The conversion took about three years, and Russell said it’s a relief to finally have a permanent home after hoping from space to space around the city for the last 12 years.

“It’s very hard to make plans when you don’t know where you’re going to be, and every theater is different and most have their own missions,” she said.