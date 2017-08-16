Former presidents Bush say ‘America must always reject racial bigotry’

Former US Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, shown in 2013 attending the George W. Bush Presidential Center dedication ceremony in Dallas, issued a tough joint statement condemning racial bigotry and anti-Semitism, in a veiled rebuke of Donald Trump. | Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush say in a joint statement that “America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred in all forms.”

Their comments come a day after President Donald Trump gave weight to the complaints of white nationalists by declaring at a press conference that counterprotesters shared the blame for violence that erupted last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Bushes, both Republicans, say that as they pray for Charlottesville, they’re reminded of “that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: We are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights.”

They’re referring to Thomas Jefferson.