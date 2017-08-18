Former Sen. Mark Kirk to appear at Iran nuclear deal forum in NYC

WASHINGTON – Former Sen. Mark Kirk R-Ill., a strong foe of the Iran nuclear deal, will be honored Aug. 27 by an Illinois based pro-Israel PAC and next month will be speaking to a group in New York, “United Against Nuclear Iran.”

Until now, Kirk has kept a relatively low profile since his November defeat by Sen. Tammy Duckworth D-Ill.

Kirk will be honored at a fundraiser “Protect Our Heritage PAC,” at the Northbrook Hilton, with the keynote speaker Gil Hoffman, the chief political correspondent and analyst for the Jerusalem Post – and a Chicago native.

The PAC has been a Kirk supporter for years.

There are many events that occur at the same time the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York takes place, and Kirk will appear at one of them, a forum hosted by “United Against Nuclear Iran” to “examine the political and economic environment” since the deal, a legacy item of former President Barack Obama, signed in 2015.

Others appearing at the day long forum include retired Gen. David Petraeus, former Gov. Jeb Bush, former Gov. Bill Richardson and former Ambassador Dennis Ross.