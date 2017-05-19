Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner to be charged in sexting investigation

Top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin announced in 2016 she was separating from Anthony Weiner in wake of allegations of him sending lewd messages to a woman online. | Getty Images

NEW YORK — Prosecutors say former US Rep. Anthony Weiner to be charged in sexting investigation.

Weiner separated last year from top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Weiner’s laptop was seized as part of a sexting investigation involving a teenage girl.