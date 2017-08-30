Former Wheaton College prof. gets another 3 years for child porn

A former Wheaton College professor who was convicted of possessing child pornography in 2014 and served three and a half years in prison has now been sentenced to three more years for a probation violation.

Donald Ratcliff, 66, is going back to prison for downloading a movie featuring images of naked children, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

On May 18, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke his probation, alleging he went on a website on April 23 that had “sexually stimulating images of minors,” which was a violation of the conditions of his probation, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Ratcliff, formerly of Warrenville, was found guilty on June 8 of violating his probation, officials said.

He will be eligible for parole after he serves half of his sentence.