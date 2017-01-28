Four armed robberies reported in South Shore this month

Police are warning South Side residents after four armed robberies were reported this month in the South Shore neighborhood.

The suspect approached the victims on the street, announced a robbery while either holding or implying a weapon and stole their property, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.

The robberies happened:

at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 7400 block of South Jeffery Boulevard;

at 4:10 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 7100 block of South Constance Avenue;

at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard; and

at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of East 71st Street.

The suspects were described as between one and two black men between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2, 170 t0 180 pounds with dreadlocks, wearing a black ski mask and armed with a chrome handgun, police said. In one robbery, the suspect was seen in a blue or black Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.