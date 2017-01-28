Police are warning South Side residents after four armed robberies were reported this month in the South Shore neighborhood.
The suspect approached the victims on the street, announced a robbery while either holding or implying a weapon and stole their property, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives.
The robberies happened:
- at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 7400 block of South Jeffery Boulevard;
- at 4:10 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 7100 block of South Constance Avenue;
- at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard; and
- at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of East 71st Street.
The suspects were described as between one and two black men between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2, 170 t0 180 pounds with dreadlocks, wearing a black ski mask and armed with a chrome handgun, police said. In one robbery, the suspect was seen in a blue or black Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.