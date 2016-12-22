Four armed robberies reported in Waukegan

A man with a scarf around his face robbed a clerk at Murphy gas station in the 3800 block of Fountain Square Wedensday night. | Waukegan police

Four armed robberies happened within five hours of each other late Wednesday into early Thursday in north suburban Waukegan.

About 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 700 block of Linden for an armed robbery, according to a statement from Waukegan police. A pizza delivery driver told officers two people walked up to him and hit him in the head with a gun. They took money and property before running away.

At 11:15 p.m., officers were called to Murphy gas station in the 3800 block of Fountain Square for an armed robbery, police said. A man with a scarf around his face brandished a black handgun and robbed the clerk of money and property, then ran away.

Just 20 minutes later, officers were notified of someone laying in the street in the 500 block of North County Street, police said. The person told officers that he was attacked from behind by two people and that one of them had a handgun. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

At 2:25 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Travel Lodge in the 3600 block of North Lewis, police said. A person walked in and took money and property from the clerk after showing a knife. He then got into a two door silver pick-up truck which headed northbound.

The descriptions of the suspects varied.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating each robbery separately, but is leaving all options open, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip line at (847) 360-9001.