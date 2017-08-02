Four armed robberies reported in West Englewood

Chicago Police are warning South Side residents after four armed robberies were reported in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The robbers either walk or drive up to victims, pull out a firearm, and take their belongings, according to the community alert from Area South detectives.

The robberies happened:

at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 6500 block of South Ashland;

at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 6500 block of South Marshfield;

at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 6400 block of South Hermitage; and

between 2:50-4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1600 block of West 61st Street.

The suspects are described as one or two males between 20 and 45 who are sometimes with a female suspect, police said.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.