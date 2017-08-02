Chicago Police are warning South Side residents after four armed robberies were reported in the West Englewood neighborhood.
The robbers either walk or drive up to victims, pull out a firearm, and take their belongings, according to the community alert from Area South detectives.
The robberies happened:
- at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 6500 block of South Ashland;
- at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 6500 block of South Marshfield;
- at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 6400 block of South Hermitage; and
- between 2:50-4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1600 block of West 61st Street.
The suspects are described as one or two males between 20 and 45 who are sometimes with a female suspect, police said.
Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.