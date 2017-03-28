Four face charges for fighting over shoes at Gurnee Mills mall

Three people are wanted and a fourth has been arrested following a brawl over shoes Monday at a north suburban mall.

Police were called to Gurnee Mills Mall at 6170 W. Grand Ave. in Gurnee for a report of a fight between several people, according to Gurnee police.

When officers arrived, mall security was trying to take the six people involved into custody, police said.

Officers and security identified everyone involved in the fight after video of the fight, which stemmed from a dispute over shoes, was later posted to social media.

Gurnee’s visitor oriented policing unit and the Lake County state’s attorney office issued arrest warrants for Salomon Diaz, 19, of Aurora; and Jeffery Cedeno, 19, of Oswego, both charged with mob action and aggravated battery, police said. A warrant was also issued for a 17-year-old juvenile.

Taken into custody was Ahuar Ocampo, 20, of Wadsworth, who is charged with robbery and aggravated battery, police said. He was ordered held on a $100,000 bond and remains in custody at the Lake County Jail.

Anyone with information about the wanted men or the incident should call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.