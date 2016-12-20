Four found shot to death in Fernwood identified

First Deputy Police Supt. Kevin Navarro addresses reporters near a home where four people were found shot to death on the Far South Side. | Sam Charles / Sun-Times

Four people killed in a Far South Side shooting that may have been the result of a home invasion or robbery at a “dope house” have been identified.

Officers were called at 12:39 p.m. Saturday to a 1 1/2-story home in the 100 block of West 105th Street in Fernwood, according to Officer Jose Estrada, a Chicago Police Department spokesman. But it wasn’t clear just when the shooting happened.

Elijah Jackson, 36; Shacora Jackson, 40; and Nateyah Yafah Hines, 19, were all found dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. All three lived on the same block as the shooting.

A fourth person, 45-year-old Scott Travis Thompson of the first block of Kempton Drive in Romeoville, was also found dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Shacora Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the other victims each suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Three of the victims were found inside the home, and one of the women was found outside, police said.

A fifth victim, an 18-year-old woman also found outside with at least one gunshot wound, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she remained in critical condition. Detectives had not interviewed her as of Sunday evening, police said.

A 2-year-old boy was also in the house. He was unharmed and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for observation.

“The investigation has revealed people in the home were selling potential narcotics out that home earlier in the day,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. “And we believe individuals returned to rob occupants in that home.

“Detectives said they have very optimistic leads,” Guglielmi said, adding that police recovered substances that appeared to be illegal narcotics from the home.

“It’s known that people in the home knew their attackers,” Guglielmi said, adding that no weapon has been found.

Police initially thought the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic situation, but they walked the theory back as more evidence came to light.

Saturday’s shooting was the third time in 24 hours in Chicago in which at least four people were shot in a single incident.

More than 750 people have been killed so far this year, Chicago’s deadliest since the late 1990s.