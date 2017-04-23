Four garage burglaries reported in Humboldt Park

Police are warning West Side residents after several garages were burglarized in the Humboldt Park neighborhood this month.

Someone broke into at least four garages and stole property, according to the community alert from Area North detectives.

The burglaries happened:

between 9 a.m. April 7 and 10:30 a.m. April 9 in the 500 block of North Trumbull;

between 7 a.m. April 11 and 3 a.m. April 12 in the 4300 block of West Iowa;

between 9:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. April 12 in the 4400 block of West Thomas; and

between 6 p.m. April 19 and 5 p.m. April 20 in the 800 block of North Trumbull.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.