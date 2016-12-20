Siblings rescued from Elgin fire early Tuesday

Four siblings suffered injuries — one severe — and multiple pets died in a fire that left two families homeless early Tuesday in Elgin, the Daily Herald reports.

Parents Amy and Jeremy Bishop were not home when the fire happened just after midnight, said family friend Alicia Eisenmann of Elgin. The siblings are Katrina, 19, Lindsey, 16, and their younger brothers Lucas and Kyle, she said.

Elgin firefighters found Katrina and Lindsey hanging out of second-floor windows as heavy smoke came out of their apartment on the 300 block of Division Street, according to Eisenmann and a news release by the Elgin Fire Department.

Lt. Eric Gurke and firefighter Guy Blando rescued Katrina from the side window, while Lindsey was rescued from the front window of the building. The two boys had been led to safety by a downstairs neighbor before firefighters arrived.

Amy Bishop set up a GoFundMe page asking for people to help her family. Her eldest daughter got “severely burned,” and her other three kids are OK, only suffering “minor problems,” the page states.

In a Facebook post shared by Eisenmann, Lindsey said her sister had a burn on her back, one of her brothers had burns on his fingers, and her other brother had some hair burned off his head. Lindsey did not mention any injuries she suffered.

Lindsey wrote in her post that her two brothers were sleeping in their parents’ bed when “the radiator caught fire.” She and her sister ran in when they heard their brothers screaming, saw the bed was on fire, and called police.

Only one of the family’s seven animals made it out alive, Lindsey wrote in her post.

The siblings were taken to Presence St. Joseph’s Hospital, and the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, Elgin fire officials said

The three-level house was occupied by the Bishops on the second floor and another family on the first floor, including parents Tyrone Strother and Sherian Crawford and their five children ages 3 months to 10, said landlord Andrew Cuming.

Both families had lived there for less than a year, he said.

“All I know is that the fire officials believed, as of early this morning, that a space heater caught fire on a bed or something, and it spread from there, but I don’t have a confirmed report,” Cuming said.

The building is pretty much destroyed, Cuming said. The roof and the second floor need to be gutted, while the first floor is about 80 percent damaged, he said the basement contained Cuming’s office, which is about 50 percent destroyed.

Cuming said he feels for the displaced families and credited Congregation Kneseth Israel of Elgin for helping provide shelter early Tuesday morning.

Eisenmann said Katrina has worked for her at her store, Delish Cakes in Bloomingdale, for about six months.

People can drop off donations for the families at the Elgin location of Delish Cakes, 213 E. Chicago St., Eisenmann said. “It’s upsetting because it’s so close to Christmas,” she said.

Another GoFundMe page was created by Elgin resident Pete Hemauer, who said he doesn’t know the Bishop family and was moved by news reports.