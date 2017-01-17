Four people injured when cars collide, one slams into restaurant

Four people were injured when two cars collided, and one smashed into the side of a restaurant at 35th and Western on Tuesday afternoon. | Chicago Fire Media

Four people were hospitalized after a car slammed into a building Tuesday afternoon in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Chicago Fire Department paramedics responded about 4:15 to 35th and Western, where two cars collided, sending one of the crashing into the side of the former Zaytune Mediterranean Grill, according to Fire Media Affairs.

The restaurant is no longer open for business.

Four people were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to Fire Media.

Three of the injured persons were in cars and the fourth was a pedestrian, who was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.