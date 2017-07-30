Four robberies reported in Chicago Lawn

Police are warning Southwest Side residents after four robberies were reported in the last two weeks in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The suspects approach the victims near their vehicles and announce a robbery before fleeing with their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 1:16 a.m. July 15 in the 7000 block of South Artesian;

at 2:48 p.m. July 17 in the 2400 block of West 71st Street;

at 12:08 a.m. July 21 in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street; and

at 6 a.m. July 23 in the 2600 block of West 71st Street.

The suspects were described as between three and five black males, police said. One suspect was described as between 17 and 25 years old, 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-8 and 130 to 200 pounds, police said. The other was described as between 17 and 27 years old, about 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.