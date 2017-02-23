Four robberies reported on 79th Street this month

At least four robberies have been reported on 79th Street on the South Side this month, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects pull out firearms and demand property from the victims, or use force to take property without a weapon, according to the community alert from Area South detectives.

The robberies happened:

at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 9000 block of East 79th Street;

at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove;

at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 7900 block of South St. Lawrence; and

at 10 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 7900 block of South Rhodes.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.