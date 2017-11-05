Fox cancels Chicago crime drama ‘APB’

Justin Kirk and Caitlin Stasey in "APB," the new Fox police drama.

Now we’ll never know if a rich guy’s private police force could have solved Chicago’s crime problem.

Fox has canceled “APB,” the high-concept but low-rated freshman series starring Justin Kirk as a billionaire tech guru who buys a crime-ridden police precinct in Chicago and reboots it with new policies and gadgets, Hollywood trades report.

But another set of local officers will press on with their network TV mission: NBC this week renewed “Chicago PD” for next season along with sister shows “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med.” The future remains uncertain for the newcomer to the One Chicago franchise, the legal drama “Chicago Justice.”

All of these series are (or were) shot in Chicago.

Also axed this week were two first-season Fox sitcoms: “Making History” and “Son of Zorn.”

