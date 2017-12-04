Foxx drops case against pair in alleged frame-up by CPD’s Guevara

A man sentenced to life in prison based on testimony by a former Chicago Police detective accused of framing dozens of defendants during the 1990s is due to be released from prison Friday, after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office would no longer oppose a motion for a new trial for Roberto Almodovar and his co-defendant, William Negron.

The two men have served 23 years in prison.

The announcement Wednesday afternoon comes two days after two-hour hearing at which a lawyer for Foxx’s Conviction Integrity Unit had defended the prosecution of Almodovar and Negron in a 1994 double homicide, a case in which a witness claims detective Reynaldo Guevara steered him to pick the two men out of a police lineup.

“After a thorough and deliberate review of the evidence and arguments presented to the circuit court, the State’s Attorney’s Office has concluded that the evidence presented could change the result of this case on retrial,” Foxx’s office said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“In light of this decision, we have determined that proceeding with this case is no longer in the best interests of justice and we are withdrawing our opposition to Petitioners’ request for a new trial. Based on the totality of the evidence currently available, the office has concluded that it is insufficient to support a retrial of this case.”

Attorney Russell Ainsworth said the move by the state’s attorney was welcome, and that Almodovar was to be released Friday, though Negron still must serve out his sentence for another murder conviction.

“(Almodovar) is thrilled to be coming home,” Ainsworth said. “I’m glad that Ms. Foxx did the right thing, but it’s been an awfully long struggle for justice for two innocent men.”

Guevara’s name has surfaced in dozens of bids for new trials by defendants convicted based on detective’s police report, claiming that the veteran investigator bullied witnesses or elicited false confessions.

Guevara, who retired after more than 30 years with the CPD, most spent working gang cases during the bloody 1980s and 1990s on the Northwest Side, has recently refused to testify about his work, asserting his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

Guevara’s lawyer has said the veteran detective, now 73, is the victim of a gang conspiracy to undermine his work, a theory advanced by Assistant State’s Attorney Celeste Stack on Monday.

Stack claimed that a high-ranking gang member was present when witness Kennelly Saez recanted his testimony identifying Almodovar and Negron as the perpetrators in a drive-by shooting that killed his friends, Jorge Rodriguez and Amy Merkes.