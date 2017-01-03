Foxx: Some nonviolent Cook inmates might now get out of jail free

A few dozen inmates locked up in Cook County Jail because they’re too poor to post their relatively low bonds might be out soon under a new program State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Wednesday for indigent, nonviolent offenders.

After the Cook County sheriff singled out 50 cases of those who were “languishing” in jail for several months because of their inability to pay the county $1,000 or less, the state’s attorney and public defender’s office identified inmates who could be better served if they were waiting for their cases to be resolved while outside jail, Foxx said.

Assistant public defenders will be able to start filing motions this week for such inmates to be released without having to post any money.

“Public safety is best served by detaining those who pose a threat to our communities rather than jailing those who are simply poor and unable to post bond for nonviolent offenses,” Foxx said in the release. “This costs taxpayers millions of dollars per year and does not serve public safety.”

Foxx’s announcement comes in the wake of a state representative proposing that the state do away with cash bail for all people accused of nonviolent crimes — something that already has happened Washington, D.C.

Working in concert with Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, state Rep. Christian Mitchell filed a bill that would allow people charged with nonviolent offenses to be released on their own recognizance until their court hearings. Judges would continue to have the discretion to order detention or electronic monitoring for people accused of harming others, Mitchell said.